Manama, Bahrain: - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 151%.

Subscriptions worth BD 39.337 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 8th September 2022 and matures on 9th March 2023, is 3.95% equivalent of the previous issue on 4th August 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.205 (BH00019N9Z18) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

