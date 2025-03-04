Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing (Ijara) Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 427%.

Subscriptions worth BD 111.085 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 6th March 2025 and matures on 4th September 2025, is 5.35% compared to 5.40% of the previous issue on 30th January 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.235 (BH0001X411J7) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.