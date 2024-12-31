Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 246%.

Subscriptions worth BD 63.891 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 2nd January 2025 and matures on 3rd July 2025, is 5.62% equivalent to the previous issue on 5th December 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.233 (BH000U768924) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.