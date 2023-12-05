Manama, Bahrain:- The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 462%.

Subscriptions worth BD 120.174 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 7th December 2023 and matures on 6th June 2024, is 6.38% compared to 6.39% to the previous issue on 2nd November 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.220 (BH00020007R5) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.