Manama, Bahrain: - This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 222%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 22nd September 2022 and the maturity date is 21st September 2023.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.38% compared to 4.88% of the previous issue on 25th August 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 94.836% with the lowest accepted price being 94.641%.

This is issue No. 96 (ISIN BH0007452C88) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.010 billion.

