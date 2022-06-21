Manama, Bahrain: - This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 121%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 23rd June 2022 and the maturity date is 22nd June 2023.

The weighted average rate of interest is 4.66% compared to 3.25% of the previous issue on 21st April 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 95.496% with the lowest accepted price being 95.235%.

This is issue No. 93 (ISIN BH00063F0800) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.010 billion.

-Ends-