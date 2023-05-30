Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) will begin implementing Cabinet Decision No. (7) of 2023 amending certain provisions of Cabinet Decision No. (65) of 2020 on Fees for Services Provided by the FTA, which goes into effect the day after tomorrow on Thursday, 1 June 2023.

The Authority explained that the new decision outlines the fees required for submitting a request for a ‘private clarification’ request relating to one tax, or to more than one tax, noting that the ‘private clarification’, according to the decision, is the clarification issued by the FTA in the form of a document stamped and signed by the FTA in relation to specific tax technical matters and for a specific taxpayer, according to a ‘private clarification’ request that said taxpayer submits using the specific form for that purpose on the Authority’s website, along with the documents attached to that form.

The Authority went on to note that, as per the new Decision, the FTA may refund the fees incurred for a ‘private clarification’ request relating to one tax, or to more than one tax, to the applicant in the cases where the Authority does not issue the private clarification required.

The FTA confirmed that taxpayers can apply to avail the two services – submitting a ‘private clarification’ request relating to one tax or a ‘private clarification’ request relating to more than one tax – through the FTA website, where users need to register, submit the required supporting documents, and pay the fees specified in Cabinet Decision No. (65) of 2020 and its amendments.