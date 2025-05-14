United Arab Emirates, Dubai: As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with academic institutions and prepare the next generation of national talent, BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, hosted a group of students from the University of Fujairah to its Dubai headquarters. The visit was part of a broader initiative to bridge the gap between academia and industry, offering students an in-depth look into the operational landscape of financial markets and equipping them with the practical tools needed to thrive in this dynamic sector.

The BHM Capital team guided the students through a series of interactive sessions covering key topics such as an introduction to capital markets, client onboarding processes, regulatory frameworks, brokerage operations, risk management in capital markets, digitalization and online trading, the role of market makers, as well as financial crime and market manipulation. These sessions provided students with a valuable opportunity to develop a comprehensive understanding of the financial ecosystem and to deepen their awareness of the challenges and opportunities it presents.

Ayman Ghoneim, the Chief Operating Officer at BHM Capital, stated: "We believe that nurturing professionally skilled youth is essential to the long-term sustainability of the financial services sector. Accordingly, we place significant importance on initiatives of this nature, designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and workplace reality. Each time we host university students; we strive to provide meaningful information that empowers them with real-world tools to evaluate career paths and pursue excellence.”

He added: "The University of Fujairah is an emerging academic institution with strong ambitions, and we are proud to support its mission by offering professional exposure to its students. We remain open to expanding our educational partnerships and are committed to fostering a supportive environment for experiential learning. Our goal is to help nurture a generation of skilled Emirati professionals capable of competing in both local and regional markets.”

The students expressed great enthusiasm about the visit, describing it as both eye-opening and inspiring. They shared that the experience offered valuable insights into the functioning of financial markets and addressed many of their questions about brokerage, trading, and financial technology applications. Many students voiced a strong interest in continuing their training with BHM Capital and pursuing future opportunities in this dynamic and globally influential industry.

This initiative is part of a wider series of training and awareness programs organized by BHM Capital in collaboration with universities and educational institutions across the UAE. It underscores the company’s commitment to promoting financial literacy among the younger generation, contributing to a knowledge-based economy built on skill and innovation, and linking academic learning with practical experience to better prepare students and graduates for successful careers in today’s job market.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

