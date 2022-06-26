Jeddah: The Republic of Azerbaijan will host in Baku - from 27th – 29th June 2022 - the 11th session of Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) under the theme “Role of Local Communities in Tourism Development.

The session will focus on advancing the Roadmap for the Development of Islamic Tourism in OIC Member States, in the wake of decline in international tourism receipts, mainly stemming from the travel restrictions and other widespread measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Estimates show that, compared to 2019, the OIC countries, as a group, hosted 73% fewer international tourists and earned 64% less tourism receipts in 2020.

The Ministerial Conference will review the report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of the OIC Framework on Tourism, evaluate the annual celebration of OIC City of Tourism and propose programs to facilitate mass and colorful celebration of the year-long events as well as elect new winners of OIC City of Tourism awards for 2023 and 2024.

The OIC Tourism Ministers will also review progress on some tourism projects by several OIC Member States and Institutions, assess development on the organization of the OIC Tourism Fairs, deliberate on challenges facing the OIC on the successful organization of the various Tourism Fairs, and develop common strategy for the successful organization of the Fairs.

