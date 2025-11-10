Sharjah, UAE, American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Emirates Calcium Carbonate Factory (ECCF), a UAE-based family-owned and research-driven manufacturer of high-quality calcium carbonate, have entered into a wide-ranging strategic collaboration designed to advance applied research, create transformative student learning experiences, expand career pathways and contribute to the UAE’s vision for sustainable industrial growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on October 30, 2025 by Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and Rushdi Saqqa, Managing Director and Partner of Emirates Calcium Carbonate Factory and its group of companies, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions during a ceremony held at AUS.

“This collaboration reflects AUS’ commitment to linking academic excellence and scientific exploration with real-world impact. Together with Emirates Calcium Carbonate Factory, we are expanding research horizons, empowering our students through meaningful industry experiences and strengthening national capabilities in advanced materials and manufacturing. Partnerships like this ensure our students and researchers contribute directly to the UAE knowledge economy and industrial future,” said Chancellor Laursen.

Under the agreement, AUS and ECCF will explore joint research in calcium carbonate applications and advanced materials technologies, including collaboration opportunities through the AUS Materials Research Center. The parties will also assess collaboration in AUS-organized scientific symposia and conferences in materials science and engineering to support knowledge exchange and translation.

“This partnership ensures innovation moves beyond the lab and into real industrial impact. By working with AUS, we’re supporting the UAE’s vision, advancing materials science and investing in local talent to build a resilient, knowledge-driven and globally competitive manufacturing sector,” said Rushdi Saqqa, Managing Director and Partner of Emirates Calcium Carbonate Factory and its group of companies.

The partnership enhances the student learning experience by integrating real industrial challenges into senior capstone projects and coursework, enabling site visits to ECCF facilities and welcoming ECCF subject-matter experts into AUS classrooms and innovation spaces as guest lecturers, mentors and contributors to roundtables, panel discussions and technical seminars. To strengthen employability and workforce readiness, the MoU supports structured internships aligned with ECCF technical and operational functions and collaboration in recruitment for AUS graduates whose academic backgrounds match ECCF business needs. In addition, the parties will explore custom executive education and professional learning programs tailored for ECCF engineers, specialists and executives, including targeted technical modules, leadership development and lifelong learning delivered through AUS professional education channels.

Through strategic partnerships, AUS links applied research with industry needs, integrates real-world experience into learning, and builds talent pathways that serve national priorities.

To learn more about AUS partnerships, visit www.aus.edu.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.

Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.

Ranked consistently among the top 3 percent of universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2026), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 18 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2026).

AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 48 minors, 21 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.

The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with additional international accreditations from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.

Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.

AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.