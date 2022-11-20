The Asset Management Sector at Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has launched a new promotional campaign for its Sharrai platform and application, with the goal to increase demand for the digital platform, and introduce the Emirates to the application. The campaign showcases Sharrai’s services and facilities, including more than 5306 used cars for sale.

The new campaign targets car dealers and consumers wishing to purchase new and used cars, allowing quick and efficient sales through the Sharrai application. The smartphone app, which operates in accordance with the best technical and technological standards, helps customers save time searching for cars, and aids business and vehicle owners to reach a wider range of customers from the local, regional, and global markets.

Mohammad Bin Essa, Chief Asset Management Officer at Sharjah Asset Management Company, said: "The launch of the promotional campaign for the new Sharrai application and platform is intended to increase demand for the tech itself, and expand to a wider target audience. Through this campaign and application, we hope to contribute to achieving the strategic objectives of the Emirate of Sharjah, based on sustainable economic prosperity utilising innovation and development. Our strategy in providing quality and innovative projects will help build a competitive economy for the Emirate of Sharjah, and implement its vision to increase returns from investment activities, asset management, and promotion of the economic development of the Emirate.”

Bin Essa added: "This campaign will benefit all users of the application, both local and international shoppers and car dealerships. Buyers and sellers may communicate with dealerships to select and purchase vehicles according to their individual needs and specifications.”

The Sharrai app is available to download and use in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, the United States of America, Great Britain, India, and Pakistan, and is fully supported on both IOS and Android platforms.

The Asset Management Sector at Sharjah Asset Management Company launched the Sharrai Smart App and Platform in 2021, with the goal to support sales and purchases of cars at Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah. The application seamlessly facilitates car trading, and has been a positive force in driving the economy forward in the Emirate.

