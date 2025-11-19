Dubai, UAE: Arab countries must urgently boost knowledge production and diversify their economies beyond oil to improve human development and compete globally, the UN Assistant Secretary-General said.

Speaking at the Knowledge Summit 2025, Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations, and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States UNDP, presented a key speech highlighting the importance of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) and human development in the Arab world.

“The success of the economy is by having multi economic activities rather than counting on one commodity,” Dr. Al Dardari said during a session titled ‘The Next Decade of Knowledge.’

He emphasized that the Arab world counts only on oil and agriculture depends on rain.

“Our economies always experience frequent boom-and-bust due to low or high oil prices. Even our agriculture depends on rainfall,” he added.

Dr. Al Dardari said investing in knowledge will help the economies to develop in both public and private sectors.

“We must have a system to produce and exchange knowledge. Government should have a role in regulating and organizing the knowledge market and make sure knowledge will reach all segments,” he said.

“We need to invest in research and development with trillions of dollars.”

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), the Knowledge Summit 2025, held between 19 and 20 November at the Dubai World Trade Center.

With the rapid rise of AI, Dr. Al Dardari, said knowledge has become central to the development agenda.

“Around 55 million jobs could be affected in the Arab region, but AI’s contribution to the region will be between $510 and $770 billion. AI is an important tool that we should know how to use to gain knowledge.”

He said that AI’s threat will be in increasing the gap between the advanced countries and others.

“We have 2.6 billion people not connected to the internet, meaning they will not have access to knowledge.”

Dr. Al Dardari said the UNDP, in collaboration with MBRF, will establish the Knowledge Policies Center to put a framework and help spread knowledge among societies.