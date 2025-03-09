UAE, Dubai: Alfardan Group announced a contribution of AED 5 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, coinciding with Ramadan, with the aim of establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that provides sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy in underprivileged communities.

A moral duty

Mohammed Al Fardan, Board Member of Alfardan Group emphasized that the Fathers’ Endowment campaign reflects the UAE's dedication to supporting less fortunate communities, by providing aid to the poor and needy, empowering them to live with dignity, and improving their access to sustainable healthcare.

He said: “Alfardan Group's contribution to this Ramadan endowment campaign reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's charitable and humanitarian initiatives and underscores our ongoing dedication to social responsibility. We are confident that our community will remain a beacon of generosity, giving, and solidarity.”

Operating under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honuring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work. It also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, and further establishes the concept of charitable endowments.

Donation channels

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).