In support of the national industry and in line with the Year of Sustainability, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) updated its used cars by adopting the "Al Damani" car as the first electric car made in the UAE, which belongs to the "M Glory Electric Vehicle Factory" in the UAE.

Fatima Al Awadi, Acting Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Ajman Chamber, stated that replacing Ajman Chamber’s cars with the “Al Damani” electric car came under the directives of the Board of Directors and out of the Ajman Chamber’s keenness to support and encourage the national industry and contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing carbon emissions in line with the UAE’s directions during the Year of Sustainability 2023 and the preparation for hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Al Awadi praised the great development of the local industry and the ability of industrial establishments to compete regionally and internationally in many modern and advanced industries, which reflects the rapid growth of the industry sector in the UAE and embodies government efforts to diversify the components and advantages of industry in general and industries based on advanced technology and artificial intelligence in particular. She explained that the national initiatives to support and develop the local industry contribute effectively to the UAE's plans and vision for the growth of the local economy, on top of which is the strategy of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology "Operation 300bn" to double the contribution of the industrial sector to the GDP to reach AED 300 billion by 2031.

She also stressed that the steady growth of the electric car market locally and globally will be a major driver for the growth of sales of the "Al Damani" car, especially in light of its advanced specifications and standards in terms of quality, safety, and technology used in the car, noting the pride of the Ajman Chamber in owning UEA electric cars.