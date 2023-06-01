Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has officially unveiled its latest offering, the Holiday Homes services, with the primary objective of invigorating the tourism sector and elevating the allure of Ajman as a premier destination for visitors. These services have been meticulously crafted under the visionary guidance of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman. An important landmark in this endeavour is the Emiri Decree No. 6 of 2023, which heralds a significant stride by introducing comprehensive regulations to govern and supervise the operations of holiday homes throughout the emirate.

The implementation of these services enables property owners and hotel management companies to avail themselves of the opportunity to lease residential units for short durations, presenting a flexible and innovative alternative to conventional contracts. Moreover, ADTD offers meticulous inspection and classification services for registered units, distinguishing between criteria for touristic and luxury accommodations. This stringent oversight guarantees that owners and operators adhere to the stipulated regulations and standards governing the operation of Holiday Homes. The overarching objective is to expand the range of lodging choices available in Ajman, thereby enriching the experience of visitors and improving the quality of life for residents and tourists alike.

Overseen by ADTD, the Holiday Homes services provide clear and proactive guidelines and procedures, exceeding customer expectations and fostering an environment that expedites service completion while maximizing customer, societal, and visitor happiness. The department's service system encompasses all the necessary information and documents to simplify and streamline these procedures, catering to customer needs through the provision of forms, notifications, and accompanying decisions.

The Holiday Homes services system is aligned with the strategic objectives of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman and seeks to stimulate growth within the emirate's tourism sector, in accordance with the provisions of Emiri Decree No. 03 of 2012, which established the department.

Registration for Holiday Homes permits will commence in the department's electronic services system during the first week of June 2023. Interested owners and companies must submit specific documents to avail themselves of the service. Applicants are required to access the electronic services website of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, furnish the necessary data, attach the required documents, and remit the applicable fees. Upon completion of these steps, an electronic permit will be issued, mandating its clear display within the designated unit.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his utmost satisfaction and enthusiasm regarding the introduction of holiday home services. He underscored the immense significance of this development as a pivotal milestone in the ongoing endeavours to establish Ajman as a preferred destination for tourists. Alhashmi emphasized the anticipated impact of these services, which will offer a diverse array of accommodation options tailored to meet the varying needs of visitors, thereby attracting a larger influx of tourists to Ajman. With the provision of well-organized holiday homes that are easily accessible for booking, the primary objective is to enhance the well-being of the community and guarantee an exceptional experience for discerning tourists in search of a high-quality lifestyle.

The tourism sector in Ajman is experiencing steady growth, boasting a host of attractions such as natural reserves, hotels, resorts, restaurants, traditional markets, and recreational facilities that cater to the preferences of both local and international visitors. By implementing Holiday Homes services, Ajman aims to further elevate its tourism sector, attract a larger influx of visitors, and meet the accommodation expectations of those seeking holiday homes during their stay. The development of tourism in Ajman places great emphasis on sustainable practices, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the support of local communities and businesses.

To register for holiday home services, please visit the Department of Tourism Development's e-services system at https://eservices.ajmantourism.ae

-Ends-

For further information or inquiries, please contact:

Email: ajman@ajmantourism.com

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/

Press Contacts

Salma Mubarak Thani

Ajman Tourism

Email : salma.mubarak@ajmantourism.ae

Hoda Ayache

The Idea Agency

Email : pr1@tia.ae

Web : www.tia.ae