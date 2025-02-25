Ajman: The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) held a panel discussion titled ‘Innovative Tourism Experiences in the Arab World,’ in conjunction with the ‘UAE Innovates 2025’ initiative and Arab Tourism Day. The event, held at Al Zorah Golf Club, sought to highlight groundbreaking tourism initiatives, while also reinforcing the Arab world's standing in the international tourism industry.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the The Ajman Tourism Development Department, attended the session alongside a group of tourism experts and professionals. The discussions focused on the significance of integrating modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and the Internet of Things, into tourism projects to enhance visitor experiences. It addressed how innovation can propel the sustainable growth of the sector and boost the competitiveness of tourism destinations. Speakers also discussed strategies to expand and diversify tourism offerings to provide visitors with one-of-a-kind experiences, in addition to highlighting successful tourism models from across the Arab world.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi further explained how the UAE is actively working to cement its status as a leading global tourism hub through a comprehensive strategy that prioritises innovation, in line with global trends and the rapid advancements in the industry. H.E. Alhashmi added, "This session reflects our wise leadership's emphasis on sustainability and economic diversification as core strategic priorities, which aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision to position the country as the world’s most innovative and sustainable tourism hub. In this regard, the ATDD is integrating innovation across all its initiatives to advance national and regional objectives, with a particular focus on enhancing visitor experiences through cutting-edge technologies such as digital tourism and artificial intelligence.”

The session was also attended by entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, including Patrick Antaki, Vice President of Operations for the Middle East at Valor Hospitality; Rasha Youssef, Founder of Fafla Travel; and Darren Derieh, Founder of Turhal Al-Asayel Travel and Tourism Experiences. Participants showed great interest in the discussion, actively sharing their thoughts and experiences on global best practices. The session concluded with several key recommendations for driving innovation in Arab tourism, promoting collaboration between government and private entities to promote innovation-driven tourism projects, adopting modern digital solutions to improve tourism services, encouraging entrepreneurship in the sector, and introducing specialised training programs to empower tourism professionals with advanced technological skills.

In line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to increase the tourism industry's contribution to the national economy and promote sustainable tourism development, the department aims to accelerate the sector's growth by establishing a vibrant environment that encourages new ideas and supports entrepreneurial innovation.