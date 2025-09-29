Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman held its third regular Leadership Council meeting for 2025, chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department, in the presence of His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department, along with a number of department directors. The meeting was convened as part of the Department’s efforts to enhance financial performance efficiency and reinforce sound governance practices across the Emirate.

Reviewing projects and financial performance

The agenda covered the recommendations of the previous meeting, progress on projects up to the second quarter, and a review of strategic directions and development plans for the next phase. These are aimed at supporting the Emirate’s vision to build an innovative and sustainable financial system that strengthens Ajman’s competitiveness both locally and globally. The meeting also addressed the latest updates in risk management and the implementation of the current year’s internal audit plan, in addition to reviewing the financial performance of the expenditure budget for Q2 2025 and the Department’s approved strategic framework.

During the meeting, the Department’s achievements were highlighted. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi received several international awards in recognition of his continued support for institutional excellence and government innovation in the Emirate.

International recognition for innovative projects

Recently, the Department won significant accolades, including the award for “Best Project Team” at the British Business Excellence Awards for its “Resources System – Cloud” project, which provides an integrated platform supporting government entities in finance, human resources and procurement.

The Department also received the Gold Award for “Best Website” from the Global Excellence Awards for its “Tawreed Platform”, a dedicated system for supplier registration and qualification that enhances efficiency and transparency in government procurement processes.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in these achievements, emphasising the importance of continuing efforts to elevate institutional work in line with international best practices. He stated: “We are proud of the Department’s achievements that reflect its steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation. We are determined to continue supporting these efforts to ensure the adoption of the best financial and administrative practices and to strengthen Ajman’s position as a leader in sustainable government financial performance.”

For his part, H.E. Marwan Al Ali commented: “The Leadership Council meeting is a pivotal platform for tracking projects, evaluating financial performance, and strengthening governance. It reflects our commitment to achieving the Emirate’s strategic objectives.” He also underlined the Department’s alignment with the vision of the wise leadership by adopting the latest digital solutions that support smart transformation, aiming to build a streamlined and sustainable government that contributes to enhancing quality of life in Ajman.

Al Ali further noted that the Department’s accomplishments embody the creativity and dedication of its teams, working together in a spirit of unity and collaboration to achieve the Emirate’s aspirations for a more distinguished and innovative future.

Ajman DOF continues to embrace leading financial global practices as part of its commitment to providing proactive and innovative services that raise government efficiency and enhance the quality of life for the community, fortifying the Emirate’s pioneering position both locally and internationally.