Ajman: The Ajman Department of Finance (DoF) successfully concluded its comprehensive 2023 training course plan with the specialised programme ‘Real Estate Investments and Accounting,’which targeted financial professionals in the emirate’s government sector. The course was designed to provide participants with up-to-date knowledge in real estate investment management and accounting, enhancing their expertise and acquainting them with best practices in this essential field.

Commenting on the organisation of this training course, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director of the Department, highlighted that this initiative reflects the Department’s continuous commitment to delivering specialised training programmes to hone the skills of government employees in the emirate. The training agenda is meticulously developed, with a focus on strategically selected areas that meet the workforce’s needs. The overarching goal is to foster patriotism, develop professional skills, and empower employees to actively contribute to realising the emirate’s vision.

Mohammed Abdul Hamid Khalif, Director of the Policy and Consulting Office, highlighted the DoF’s strategic focus on enhancing skills in real estate investment. Acknowledging the critical role of real estate in Ajman’s economic growth, he stated: “Through this training course, we sought to acquaint government financial personnel with the latest best practices and trends in real estate investment management to positively influence the development of the investment climate, thereby playing a significant role in nurturing a sustainable investment environment in Ajman.”

The training course offered a thorough curriculum, equipping participants with an in-depth knowledge of real estate investment and development across diverse sectors. Attendees acquired insights into strategies for successful real estate investments and learned to apply analytical techniques for identifying prime investment opportunities, securing profitability, and effectively assessing and valuing assets. Additionally, the course addressed structuring investments with business partners in a smart and equitable manner, along with identifying and mitigating investment risks to maximise success rates and prevent financial defaults.

This training initiative underscores the Ajman Department of Finance’s dedication to developing its workforce’s knowledge and skills. With a focus on real estate investment, the Department is positioned to substantially contribute to the emirate’s economic growth and sustainability.