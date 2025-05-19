Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has successfully concluded a high-impact promotional tour in Germany, led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Department, and with the active participation of an official delegation from the department. The tour aligns with ADTD’s ongoing strategy to improve the global standing of Ajman and promote its wide array of tourist attractions in the German market.

The tour, which commenced in Hamburg, passed through Frankfurt and Stuttgart and then arrived in Leipzig. During the visit, the department organised a series of professional meetings, workshops and interactive sessions with a selected group of representatives from German travel agencies and tourism companies as well as senior executives and decision-makers in the European tourism industry.

Furthermore, ADTD highlighted Ajman’s rich tourism and cultural assets, which give it a distinctive identity. These include its contemporary infrastructure, advanced hospitality services and integrated tourism experiences that combine authenticity and modernity. These unique features make it an ideal location for tourists from various parts of the world, especially Germany.

As part of its strategic efforts to reinforce international cooperation, the department also signed a collaboration agreement with one of Germany’s leading tour operators, DERTOUR Group. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will launch integrated promotional programmes, including digital campaigns and awareness events, aimed at attracting a diverse group of European visitors and reinforcing Ajman’s position on the global tourism map.

H.E. Alhashmi underscored that the tour marks a significant milestone in Ajman’s strategic expansion plan. He also pointed out that the high level of engagement and interest during the meeting signifies the emirate’s potential as a unique tourist destination providing a comprehensive experience that combines tranquillity, nature, culture and modern services.

H.E. Alhashmi said: “At the Department, we are committed to building strong bridges of cooperation with global partners and fostering sustainable relationships that open new avenues for growth in the tourism industry. We look forward to transforming the positive results of this into practical, purpose-driven programmes to attract more European tourists to the emirate.”

The tour culminated with vibrant sessions in Leipzig, where industry professionals shared their insights and future ideas for industry growth. These sessions reaffirmed ADTD’s unwavering commitment to embracing an approach that supports strategic partnerships and relies on the highest standards of quality and sustainability in developing the tourism sector, in line with the ambitious vision of Ajman.

The tour is regarded as one of the most remarkable external initiatives of ADTD in 2025. It marks a new beginning for expanding the department’s network of international partners and enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness as a preferred tourist destination in the region.

