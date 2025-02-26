Ajman: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Autism Society (EAS) in line with its ongoing efforts to promote quality-driven policies and systems of excellence followed by the Ajman government. The agreement, signed in the presence of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD and Ms. Fatima Saif Al Matrooshi, the EAS’s Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors, strengthens coordination and integration between both entities while fostering partnerships that serve the broader interests of the emirate. Furthermore, it aims to develop impactful social initiatives and nurture sustainability within the tourism industry.

The agreement will further strengthen collaborative efforts between both parties to support all societal segments by utilising their respective resources, such as human capital, technical and technological capabilities, and accumulated practical expertise. The key goal of this approach is to improve quality of services offered by ADTD and EAS while reinforcing partnership between them.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, said: “Our collaboration with EAS is a testament to our goal to create an inclusive and sustainable tourism experience in the emirate. Through this MoU, we seek to empower individuals with autism by including them in the tourism sector through innovative programs and initiatives that boost their role in society. This aligns with our wise leadership’s vision to offer suitable opportunities for all segments of the society while encouraging sustainable development in Ajman.”

The MoU creates a comprehensive framework for collaboration between ADTD and EAS across various areas, such as knowledge exchange and community engagements. By serving as an official document, it

outlines and defines major areas and objectives of mutual collaboration, paving the way for a productive strategic partnership. This collaboration is designed to efficiently manage events and initiatives that support community engagement and enhance the overall quality of life within Ajman.

Ms. Fatima Saif Al Matrooshi, the EAS’s Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors, said: “This MoU reflects our vision to establish impactful community partnerships focused on empowering people with autism and unlocking new avenues for their seamless integration and active participation across various fields, such as the tourism sector. We look forward to working alongside ADTD to achieve the goals of this initiative, fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that enriches the lives of individuals with autism and strengthens their presence within society.”

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to implement various initiatives and events aimed at fostering the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with autism. These initiatives include tourism, cultural and sports events, along with other programs with common interest. Furthermore, the partnership will implement tailored training programs within the tourism sector and hospitality industry to equip individuals with autism with necessary skills to pursue careers as tour guides.

The agreement further highlights the significance of promoting agricultural products produced by individuals with autism and exhibiting them at tourism-related events. Both parties will exchange expertise and consultations to create an inclusive and accessible tourism environment, ensuring appropriate facilities and support to enhance the experience for individuals with autism.

Additionally, both entities will conduct cultural, artistic and sports workshops and events that encourage the active participation of individuals with autism, including initiatives like the Run for Autism race. They will also coordinate efforts to illuminate prominent tourist landmarks in blue on World Autism Awareness Day as a gesture of support and to raise public awareness. The agreement further outlines a commitment to inviting each other to relevant training programs, workshops, seminars, and conferences in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU reflects the dedication of both parties to empowering people of determination, particularly individuals with autism, by fostering their talents. This collaboration’s aim is to enhance their skills, ease their integration into society, raise awareness on the challenges they face and promote inclusivity and social cohesion across all community sectors.

