H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, and H.E. Hamad Taryam Al Shamsi, Director of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Health and Prevention in Ajman, discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and intensify efforts to organize medical awareness and educational initiatives for private sector establishments. They also explored promoting the "Hayat" national program to encourage individuals to register as organ and tissue donors, in accordance with international standards and practices in this field.

The meeting, held at the Thara Center for Entrepreneurship, was attended by Jamila Kajoor, Director of Member Relations and Support, Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of Government Communication at Ajman Chamber, and Rima Ibrahim Al Tayer, Assistant Project Expert at the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Representative Office in Ajman.

The meeting emphasized the need to organize an awareness workshop for the employees of Ajman Chamber to introduce the "Hayat" program, as well as more than 30 joint awareness campaigns for private sector establishments, including companies and factories, during 2025.

Al Suwaidi praised the efficiency of the medical sector in the UAE and the emirate of Ajman, commending the significant development of the sector and its possession of highly qualified Emirati medical cadres, as well as healthcare facilities that utilize the latest treatment and diagnostic technologies. He also lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Representative Office in Ajman in implementing a series of medical campaigns for private sector employees in cooperation with Ajman Chamber.

Al Suwaidi stated that Ajman Chamber aims to deepen its cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Representative Office in Ajman and medical establishments operating in the emirate to contribute to achieving the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 within the framework of the “Community Centrality” principle, which focuses on a human-centric future and primarily on the health of individuals and society.

For his part, Al Shamsi praised the complementarity of roles between medical institutions, government and private entities, enabling the UAE to have a comprehensive healthcare system that includes world-class hospitals and medical centers adopting the latest innovative medical solutions and technologies.

Al Shamsi further affirmed that the cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Representative Office in Ajman and the Ajman Chamber will have a positive impact on raising awareness of the "Hayat" national program and increasing the number of registered citizens and residents.