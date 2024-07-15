H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), received a delegation from the Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation, which manages the Ajman China Mall, to discuss ways of cooperation and review plans to develop and expand the volume of China Mall investments in the emirate, and to discuss opportunities to attract leading Chinese companies in the fields of "renewable energy, advanced industries, and artificial intelligence", in addition to the health sector, the tourism sector and other sectors.

The meeting was held at the Ajman Chamber’s headquarters in attendance of Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector,, and Abdullah Omar Al Marzouqi, Director of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber Office. The delegation of the Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation was headed by Jimmy, Director General, and included Eisen, Assistant Director General, Michael, Assistant Director General, and Eric, Legal Affairs and Public Relations Manager.

Al Muwaiji praised the depth of the UAE-Chinese strategic relations, since China is the UAE's largest trading partner with 12% of the UAE's non-oil trade during 2023 and the third largest global investor in the UAE.

He stressed the importance of the Ajman China Mall as one of the most prominent commercial and investment destinations, praising the extent of developments that the China Mall has witnessed since its launch and its diversity of commercial projects.

For his part, Jimmy praised the efforts of the Ajman Chamber in providing services that support business sustainability and the flow of direct investments. He stressed that the growth of trade and investments of the China Mall comes as a result of the availability of the components and integrated infrastructure provided by the Emirate of Ajman, and also reflects the size of the strong and solid relations between the UAE And China.

During the meeting, the delegation of the Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation invited the Ajman Chamber and its members, business owners, and investors, to visit China and learn about the available investment opportunities, especially in the Chinese province of Hunan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji and the Director General of the China Mall exchanged shields and souvenirs.