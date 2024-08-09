H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al-Muwaijai, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce (ACCI), discussed with H.E. Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, the enhancement of economic relations, ways to develop trade exchange, and the diversification of direct investments.

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the delegation, praising the depth of UAE-Indonesian relations and the extent of cooperation. He emphasized the development of partnerships across all sectors, particularly in the economic sector, the implementation of numerous major developmental projects, the increase in direct investments, and the economic and investment achievements that will follow the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

He affirmed that the Ajman Chamber aims to promote bilateral economic relations between Ajman and Indonesia, embodying the directives of the wise leadership and translating the Ajman 2030 vision, which seeks to enhance the competitive business environment, improve the investment climate, contribute to the creation of a favorable business environment, and strengthen the commercial infrastructure.

The Indonesian delegation was briefed on the components of the industrial sector in Ajman, the available investment opportunities across various sectors, and the high-quality government services provided by Ajman that ensure ease of doing business.

For his part, H.E. Husin Bagis expressed his gratitude for the warm reception stressing the importance of the meeting in developing economic cooperation and increasing investment volumes. He extended an invitation to the Ajman Chamber to visit the "Trade Expo Indonesia 2024," in its 39th edition, which is set to take place in October, affirming that the relations between Indonesia and the UAE represent a model of distinguished bilateral relations.

The meeting recommended the importance of organizing joint forums and exhibitions, exchanging visits, and maintaining continuous communication to share information in support of strengthening relations and increasing trade volume between Ajman and Indonesia. At the conclusion of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaijai and H.E. Husin Bagis exchanged shields and souvenirs.

The meeting was held at the Ajman Chamber’s headquarters in attendance of Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Member Affairs Department, and Aisha Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of Investment and Business Promotion at the Ajman Chamber. The delegation included Widi Hariyono, Director of the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), Oki Tiba, Deputy Director of the Indonesian Investment Promotion Center (IIPC), and several officials from the Indonesian embassy.