H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), received an economic delegation from the Russian Federation, with a view to discussing prospects for joint cooperation and ways to develop relations between business owners from the two countries and highlighting the investment opportunities available in the real estate and building & construction sectors.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations at the ACCI, and the Russian delegation was headed by Nikolay Verkhovskiy, Head of Digital Program Department Professor of Moscow Business School SKOLKOVO.

The meeting was also attended by Khalifa Sultan bin Hareb Al-Muhairi, General Manager of Al-Rasikhoon Real Estate Company, Jamal Al Janahi, Director of Al Janahi Real Estate Center, Sami Abu Lail, Sales Manager at Al Zorah Development Company, and a number of officials from Russian real estate investment and development companies.

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and stressed the Ajman Chamber’s keenness to develop economic relations and diversify external partnerships with the aim of enhancing the sustainability and growth of the business community and attracting investors by promoting the opportunities available in the emirate.

He praised the importance of the meeting and its role in opening new channels for joint cooperation in the real estate development sector, as it is one of the main pillars of Ajman's economy, especially in light of the momentum of investment opportunities provided by the sector.

Mohamed Ali Al Janahi gave the attendees an overview of the main sectors in the emirate of Ajman, including "real estate development, industry, building and construction, education, health, tourism, services and other sectors," pointing to the importance of the emirate's strategic location and its role in enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness in terms of attracting local, regional and international investments. He also praised the efforts of government entities in providing a competitive economic environment that ensures ease of doing business, providing flexible and fast services that are proactive and improving the business journey. He also reviewed the advantages and facilities provided by the Ajman Free Zone to investors and business owners.

"Al-Rasikhoon" Company presented an overview of its projects and the services provided in the field of real estate development and the most prominent projects implemented by the Company. Al Zorah Development Company also presented its development plan and the implemented units projects in addition to the most prominent advantages available in the Al Zorah area as one of the real estate and tourist attractions in Ajman. Al Janahi Real Estate Center reviewed an overview of the Center and the services it provides in the real estate sector.

The visiting delegation gave a presentation on the innovative services provided by Russian companies in the real estate and building & construction sectors, including "promotional services for real estate products and the latest technical means used in the design and construction of units and smart homes, and means to increase the attractiveness and competitiveness of the real estate sector, building and construction tools and cranes, and other services and products".

During the meeting, the attendees stressed the importance of intensifying joint meetings and opening channels of communication between business owners from the two countries. H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji also stressed that the emirate of Ajman is keen to provide a competitive business environment that keeps pace with the aspirations of investors and business owners.