The Ajman Chamber and the Ministry of Economy (MoE) engaged in discussions regarding avenues for joint cooperation to develop exports and provide advanced services that streamline the issuance of certificates of origin. The objective is to enhance trade movement and facilitate and increase the flexibility of export procedures, as part of the joint efforts to implement the national program "Zero Government Bureaucracy".

The meeting, held at Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship, was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director General of Ajman Chamber, and H.E. Badriya Yousef Al Maidor, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the MoE. Also present at the meeting were Faisal Al Khouri, Director of Strategy and Future Department, and Fatima Al Awadhi, Director of the IT Department at Ajman Chamber.

At the outset of the meeting, Mohamed Al Janahi welcomed the delegation from the MoE and commended the MoE's efforts in creating an economic environment that supports the growth and competitiveness of the business sector. He emphasized the importance of joint cooperation in promoting exports by simplifying procedures and developing digital services for issuing certificates of origin, thereby supporting the enhancement of the competitive capabilities of private sector establishments in regional and global markets.

The meeting recommended the necessity of strengthening linkage and integration between relevant entities to exchange expertise and explore ways to simplify and reduce procedures, and to create a highly efficient system that ensures flexibility and innovation and supports ease of doing business. It also emphasized the importance of holding regular joint meetings that bring together government entities and the private sector to discuss challenges and provide solutions.