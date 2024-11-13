13/11/2024

The Ajman Chamber hosted a delegation from the Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) Chamber, in the Thara Center for Entrepreneurship, to exchange expertise and best practices in human resources and incentive tools to foster a positive work environment and employee happiness.

The delegation was received by Kaltham Al Mazrouei, Head of the Administrative Services Department, and Reem Al Hamrani, Head of the Human Resources and Development Department at the Ajman Chamber. The delegation from the UAQ Chamber included Mona Mohammed, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Excellence Office, Hana Obaid, Director of Support Services Administration, Salem Rashid Al Alili, Director of Information Technology, and a number of employees from the UAQ Chamber.

The Ajman Chamber presented a comprehensive overview of its best practices in internal work environments, HR policies and procedures, performance evaluation systems, and training methodologies designed to equip employees with the skills needed to keep pace with Ajman Chamber's evolving services and initiatives. The presentation also highlighted the HR department's efforts to maintain ongoing communication with employees through direct meetings and specialized workshops.

A brief overview was provided of the “Fekrati” program, which encourages employees to submit innovative ideas and proposals to achieve the Ajman Chamber's vision and goals, develop its service offerings, and strengthen its impact on the emirate's economic development and investment attraction. The "Aoun" Fund, a sustainable initiative aimed at providing personal loans to Ajman Chamber's employees on an interest-free basis, was also discussed.

Al Mazrouei emphasized the Ajman Chamber's commitment to implementing an annual plan to adopt best practices and positive initiatives that enhance quality of life and provide a supportive work environment that supports performance levels and fosters leadership and professional excellence.

Representatives from the UAQ Chamber commended the entrepreneurial practices of the Ajman Chamber in the areas of incentive and human resources, underscoring the importance of sharing such expertise to ensure institutional progress and foster an attractive work environment.

Both parties explored effective strategies for developing employee skills and enhancing performance levels. They also exchanged ideas on implementing the latest systems to support employees and create a stimulating work environment.