Sheikh Saeed: The Authority's participation enhances Dubai's position as a global hub for yachts and maritime activities .

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, visited the Dubai Maritime Authority's stand at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation during the opening of the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) at Dubai Harbour. The visit was attended by H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, H.E.Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Corporation, and several directors from the Corporation.

During his visit, H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, confirmed that the "Dubai International Boat Show" reflects Dubai’s leadership in the development of the maritime sector and in attracting global investments. The “DIBS” provides an ideal platform that brings together global companies specializing in this field, contributing to the enhancement of innovation in maritime navigation technologies and the provision of advanced services that meet the expectations of investors and owners of luxury boats and yachts.

Bin Sulayem added: "Today, Dubai represents a global model for the development of maritime infrastructure, supported by the launch of new strategic projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency of maritime services and ensuring a smooth and safe experience for users, solidifying Dubai’s position as a key hub in the yacht and maritime tourism sector”

The Dubai Maritime Authority is participating in the 31st edition of the "DIBS 2025," which continues until February 23. The Authority is showcasing pioneering projects that aim to serve investors and maritime industry leaders under one roof, alongside more than 1,000 brands from over 60 countries.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, the CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, confirmed that the participation of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, represented by the Dubai Maritime Authority, is part of its goals to enhance Dubai’s position as a global center in maritime navigation, luxury foreign yachts, and recreational maritime activities. He pointed out that around 100 luxury yachts with foreign flags were attracted in 2024, reflecting Dubai’s status as the ideal destination to host this annual event.

During the exhibition, the Dubai Maritime Authority launched the "Dubai Waterways Telecom Network Coverage" project, aimed at providing comprehensive coverage in four vital maritime areas: Dubai Islands, The World Islands, Palm Jebel Ali, and Dubai Waterfront, in collaboration with a number of relevant partners. They also announced the "Marine Vessel Registration" project, along with preparations for testing marine vessel operator licenses, as well as providing a maritime driving simulator that gives visitors a virtual experience to learn about maritime safety rules and regulations.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed Al Maktoum noted that the Dubai Maritime Authority’s platform at the exhibition provides a rich experience for visitors, including interactive showcases, specialized workshops, and discussions on the latest developments in the maritime sector. He added: "We look forward to further enhancing Dubai’s position as an exceptional global destination for yachts and one of the most advanced and competitive maritime capitals in the world”.