Ajman: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) announced its participation at the World Travel Market 2022 show which is being held in the British capital London from the 7th until the 9th of November. The department aims from this participation to shed light on the emirate's tourism offerings and its sector’s potential growth, along with foreseeing the future of the travel and tourism industry around the world.

Ajman Tourism’s participation at this global event stems from its commitment to promote the current and future projects in the emirate, attract more visitors to the destination, and explore new opportunities and partnerships with elite international companies from the tourism industry, and attract new and emerging regions to the emirate.

Through this exhibition, the department will shed light on Ajman Tourism’s strategies and plans to strengthen the global confidence in the attractiveness of the destination after restoring the sector to its normal state, in addition to promoting the new touristic projects in the emirate.

The Ajman Tourism will showcase many destinations and projects it has been developing over the past years, which included a number of museums across the emirate such as Ajman Museum, Masfout Museum, Al Manama Museum, and the House of Rashed Alkhadar, as these museums are considered as some of the emirate’s most important touristic destinations; in addition to the recently opened Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort with its unique therapeutic and wellness offerings, and the launch of the new 5-star Oberoi Family Beachfront Resort in Al Zorah which is being developed by Al Zorah Development Company to add a unique experience to the luxurious offerings of the emirate.

The department continues to focus on supporting the main source markets of Ajman, and through this participation, it targets international markets such as the United Kingdom. From this standpoint, Ajman Tourism is keen to annually participate in this international exhibition due to the exceptional opportunities it provides for all tourism professionals to meet, communicate, exchange expertise, and discover the best practices in the industry.

ADTD aims to achieve its objective of establishing a sustainable tourism sector, and for that it seeks to cooperate with strategic partners participating on Ajman’s platform at WTM to fulfill its yearly agenda of activities and events that assist in promoting the emirate’s tourism projects and services, and highlight its latest developments in terms of new experiences offered for its visitors.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated that the World Travel Market is taking place during a transitional phase the global tourism sector is witnessing, and this requires a distinctive platform that sheds light on the developments of this sector both locally and globally, and exhibit the future visions and plans for tourism; and he added: “Our participation in this exhibition constitutes an ideal opportunity to improve the connection between all stakeholders, explore new means to rebuild effective partnerships based on innovation, and achieve the sustainability standards required by the global travel and tourism sector.”

This year’s STR reports until September indicated that the emirate of Ajman continues to lead the first place in the UAE in terms of hotel occupancy rate which reached 80%, while the number of tourists from Britain and Ireland increased by around 9% as of the beginning of this year until the end of September and as compared to the same period of 2021, while the overall room nights bookings from the same market and during the same period increased by 54% compared to last year. Alhashmi clarified that these outstanding numbers come as a result of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and the joint efforts of the government authorities and private bodies to improve the tourism scene and transform the emirate into one of the best touristic destinations in the world.

Alhashmi added that this participation is a unique opportunity to demonstrate the emirate’s touristic potentials and promote it as a leading destination rich in diverse touristic services and experiences that cater to the requirements and aspirations of worldwide tourists, and pointed out that the department is always keen to take an active part in this international platform that connects experts, stakeholders, and decision makers under the umbrella of an exclusive event that has proven over the years its huge ability and role in shaping the world’s tourism sector and creating inspiring visions for it.

Alhashmi stressed that the emirate of Ajman offers diverse experiences that cater to tourists of all ages and interests, whether they are seeking a relaxed retreat, medical tourism, adventures, outdoor activities, and even culture, arts, and entertainment events.

Ajman Tourism is leading the destination delegation which also has representatives from The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Ajman Saray Resort, Fairmont Ajman Hotel, The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, Ajman Hotel, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Wyndham Garden Ajman Hotel, Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, in addition to Rida International Travel & Tourism, Happy Travel & Tourism, Al Tayer Travel Agency, Musandam Adventure Travel & Tourism, and Destination Touristic Services.

