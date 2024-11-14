The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department participated in the International Association for Court Administration (IACA) Conference, which was held in Singapore from November 11 to 14, 2024. This participation is part of the department's commitment to enhancing international cooperation in developing judicial systems and implementing the latest global best practices in court management.

The participation in this international event aimed to exchange expertise and learn from the best experiences in digital transformation and advanced technologies, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance judicial efficiency and facilitating access to justice for litigants.

The delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department took part in specialized sessions and workshops within the IACA conference, which focused on digital technologies in the judicial system and the role of artificial intelligence in improving court management processes

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department affirmed that the conference, with the wide participation of international experts, represents an important step towards developing institutional capacities and applying the highest standards in court management.

The Judicial department expressed its appreciation to the International Association for Court Administration and the participating organizations for their vital role in enriching international judicial cooperation, offering the opportunity to learn about various judicial practices and experiences, which contribute to the development of justice systems worldwide.