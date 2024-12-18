The Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness (Masouliya), at the Judicial Department has launched an extensive awareness campaign under the slogan "Your Safety on the Road is Your Responsibility! Follow the Laws and Be Responsible." The campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of reckless driving and its risks to road users' safety.

The campaign, running until the end of January 2025, is part of the implementation of directives from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. These directives aim to promote legal culture in society to ensure security and stability.

Additionally, the campaign seeks to raise awareness of the severe consequences of irresponsible driving behaviors, such as speeding, sudden lane changes, disobeying traffic rules, and reckless driving.

It emphasizes the key factors behind reckless driving, such as the urge to show off, psychological pressure, boredom, and a lack of awareness of the risks involved, all of which pose a direct threat to road safety.

The campaign also addresses the legal penalties associated with these actions, as well as the serious consequences, including traffic accidents, injuries, fatalities, and damage to infrastructure and vehicles.

It stresses that respecting traffic laws and driving responsibly is not just an individual responsibility but a collective duty for community safety. Drivers are urged to follow traffic rules, avoid distractions, stay focused, and use vehicles only for their intended purposes.

Furthermore, Article 399 of Federal Law No. 31 of 2021 mandates that anyone who deliberately endangers the lives, health, safety, or freedoms of others shall face imprisonment and fines, or one of these penalties. If any damage results from the act, the penalty shall be imprisonment, without prejudice to harsher penalties under the law, including those for traffic offenses as stipulated by the Federal Traffic Law.