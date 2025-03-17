His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), chaired the regular meeting of the Committee for Experts, Conciliators, and Mediators Affairs.

The meeting is part of efforts to enhance the efficiency of specialized technical expertise, mediation, and conciliation solutions in disputes, and to achieve the highest standards of quality and accuracy in the performance of the tasks assigned to experts and mediators, thus supporting the development of the judicial system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Counselor Yousef Al Abri emphasized the Department's commitment to continuously assessing the level of commitment to applying the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, and transparency in the work of experts and mediators, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate a judicial system that promotes justice and the rule of law.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the items on its agenda, reviewing a number of requests for registration in the mediators' register and requests from experts. It also discussed the complaints submitted and made the necessary decisions regarding them.

In this context, the committee reviewed 21 requests for registration in the mediators' register and decided to proceed with the registration procedures to enable them to perform amicable settlements of civil and commercial disputes, provided they meet all requirements, including passing the approved training program at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy.

It also approved the registration of three experts in various specialties in the register of practicing experts, provided they meet the approved conditions and regulations for performing specialized technical expertise before the Abu Dhabi Courts.

Regarding requests to renew the registration of experts, the committee reviewed the renewal requests submitted by four experts and made appropriate decisions to ensure their continued competence and the provision of their services in accordance with the required professional standards.

In a related context, the committee discussed one complaint received, which was carefully studied and followed through with the procedures to address it in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.