The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organized an international forum on "The Role of Law and the Judiciary in Protecting and Promoting Human Rights," aiming to highlight the legislative mechanisms and legal frameworks that ensure the protection of human rights and enhance the quality of life, well-being, and happiness of society in an attractive and pioneering environment that safeguards rights and freedoms.

The forum, held over two days and organized by the Department through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, comes as part of efforts to promote human rights principles, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to support all efforts that enable and sustain leadership in various fields of human rights, and continue efforts to ensure the sustainability of creativity and innovation within the judicial system, thereby enhancing the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The forum focused on the role of law and the judiciary in protecting human rights and promoting sustainable development, while highlighting the UAE's pioneering experience in enhancing the values of justice and equality, and updating legal and legislative frameworks in accordance with the best global practices.

The forum featured a series of sessions discussing several topics, including: the legal and regulatory framework in the UAE, which aligns with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and all related international treaties and conventions, the role of law and the judiciary in protecting rights and freedoms in the Canadian experience, the role of family courts in promoting social justice, the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in the field of human rights, and the American experience in public prosecution related to human rights.

The forum also highlighted Abu Dhabi's pioneering experience in enhancing the rights of inmates in rehabilitation and correctional centers in accordance with the best international practices, in addition to the evolving legislative framework for protecting workers' rights and the role of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court in safeguarding those rights. It also addressed the role of Abu Dhabi courts in applying international human rights conventions and the American judicial experience. Furthermore, the forum reviewed the European Convention on Human Rights and the role of courts in ensuring its application at the local level in member states. The discussions also covered the role of law and administrative judiciary in enhancing human rights in the experience of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.