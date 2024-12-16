The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department hosted an awareness lecture for workers, under the theme "Their Rights, Our Responsibility." The lecture aimed to enhance legal awareness among workers, educating them about their rights and duties as protected by UAE law.

Organised by the Department's Labour Awareness Committee, the lecture took place at "Al Sidra Middle East" Labour Camp in Hamim area, as part of the Department's ongoing commitment to supporting human rights and increasing legal awareness among workers, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. His Highness has emphasised the importance of imparting legal knowledge across all segments of society and supporting the nation’s efforts to protect human rights, while enhancing the emirate’s global competitiveness and appeal to foreign investment.

The lecture, delivered in English, Arabic and Urdu, provided workers with valuable insights into their rights and responsibilities under the UAE’s Labour Relations Law. It highlighted the key provisions of the law, its scope, and the newly introduced work patterns that offer greater flexibility for employing workers across various sectors. The session also underscored the law's guarantees aimed at achieving a balance between the rights of workers and the obligations of employers.

Moreover, the lecture included a detailed discussion on the facilities provided by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to streamline labour dispute resolution. It also covered the Department’s recent developments and new mechanisms designed to ensure the swift settlement of workers' claims and the efficient distribution of their entitlements.

At the conclusion of the session, which was well attended by workers from the labour village, prizes were awarded to encourage further engagement and benefit the targeted audience.

It is important to note that the UAE's Labour Relations Law No. 33 of 2021, along with its executive regulations, which came into force on 2 February 2022, introduced flexible new work patterns. These changes make it easier to employ workers in businesses and companies, while ensuring that both workers’ and employers’ rights and obligations are balanced. This not only protects the interests of both parties but also fosters an environment that attracts investment and skilled labour.