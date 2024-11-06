Through its Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers sector, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is taking part in the 10th edition of the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, held at Qattara Market in Al Ain, from October 29 to November 17, 2024, as part of its efforts to promote handicrafts and innovations made by inmates in these centers.

The Department’s involvement in this annual heritage festival reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to support initiatives that highlight Emirati heritage and preserve national heritage.

Participating in the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi, allows the Judicial Department to display the products and skills of inmates from rehabilitation centers over a 20-day period. This highlights the significant role these centers play in rehabilitating and training inmates, providing them with new skills in handicrafts to aid in their societal reintegration after serving their sentences.

The Department will emphasize the importance of preserving traditional crafts and enhancing their production within the centers. Additionally, the Department will promote and market these products through various heritage events, showcasing a diverse range of products that embody the UAE's heritage, customs, and traditions.