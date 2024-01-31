The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and the Department of Community Development (DCD) have held discussions on ways to strengthen joint cooperation schemes, with the aim of supporting and developing community-based programmes for the reintegration of inmates in penal and correctional facilities as well as released individuals, as part of effective social welfare programmes for the rehabilitation of prisoners in accordance with the highest standards and approved practices.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the ADJD, and was attended by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, His Excellency Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, and a number of officials and stakeholders involved in care and rehabilitation programmes.

The meeting examined the prospects for cooperation and coordination between the ADJD and the DCD, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate partnerships in areas of common competence, so as to achieve integration between the different entities with a view to ensuring the continued development of the services system and its role in consolidating the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The discussions also covered a number of topics related to activating the partnership in developing family guidance and counselling programmes and promoting innovation in this field, in a way that sustains improvement and modernisation processes to provide integrated services to all beneficiaries of family care in Abu Dhabi, with a view to achieving the desired goals of raising the quality of family life while maintaining family stability and cohesion.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed the process of activating the general framework of the programme for community reintegration of inmates in penal and correctional institutions and those released from such facilities, as part of the social welfare programmes to rehabilitate prisoners according to best practices, in line with the recent developments marked by the transfer of the authority to manage penal and correctional facilities and juvenile institutions to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department as of 1 January 2024.