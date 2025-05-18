Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) will participate for the first time in IMEX Frankfurt 2025, one of the world’s leading exhibitions for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, which is scheduled to be held from May 20 to May 22, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany. The participation aligns with the department’s constant efforts to reinforce Ajman’s position as a leading destination for business tourism and hospitality, both regionally and globally.

By participating in the event, ADTD seeks to showcase the unique features that make the emirate an ideal location for hosting business, sporting and social events. The department aims to highlight Ajman’s vital geographic location, modern infrastructure and upscale hotel facilities, in addition to logistical and organisational support it can provide in adherence to international standards.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, said: “Our participation in IMEX Frankfurt 2025 reflects our relentless efforts to expand cooperation and open new global communication channels that will help reinforce Ajman’s position as a leading tourist destination and an ideal location for business tourism, conferences and incentives. The event offers a significant opportunity to highlight Ajman’s assets and capabilities as well as its rapid growth in the tourism and entertainment sectors. This growth is a testament to the success of our wise leadership’s strategic vision to support and develop tourism infrastructure and attain sustainable development goals of the Ajman government.”

Furthermore, ADTD’s participation comes in line with its goals to reinforce ties with leading global event organisers, destination management companies (DMCs) and private travel organisers in the corporate and institutional sectors to host new events and conferences in the emirate and position the business tourism sector as a vital component of Ajman’s economic vision. The department further aims to highlight the development of Ajman’s hospitality infrastructure, which includes luxury hotels and resorts equipped to host conferences and meetings, as well as entertainment and cultural programmes that enhance visitor experiences, including businessmen and official delegations.

The emirate’s leading hotels, including Ajman Saray Hotel, Ajman Hotel, and Reeda International, will join ADTD’s pavilion at the exhibition. This highlights the significance of public and private partnerships to promote tourist destinations, especially on a unified platform that showcases the capabilities and services offered by Ajman for the meetings and incentives sector and offers the opportunity to hold direct meetings with global business partners and explore collaboration opportunities.

IMEX is a prominent global platform that convenes an exclusive group of destination representatives, service providers, travel companies and tourism boards from around the world. It offers a dynamic space for establishing long-term relationships and partnerships with major players in the meetings, incentives and travel industry.

Through this event, ADTD reaffirms its commitment to participate in leading international activities, events and exhibitions. The move will help it promote Ajman’s tourism identity internationally, raise awareness on its tourism and economic potential and conduct direct meetings with industry experts and decision-makers to understand latest market trends and develop services accordingly.

