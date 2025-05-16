Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women's Committee organised a recreational trip to Ain Dubai, the world's largest observation wheel and one of the Emirate's most prominent attractions. The trip, part of the committee’s efforts to help female employees achieve a work-life balance, allowed 60 female employees to enjoy a view of Dubai’s iconic skyline as they ascended 250 metres above Bluewaters Island.

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of the Women’s Committee at DEWA, emphasised the committee’s commitment to organising social and cultural events that enrich the experience of female employees and support the work-life balance.

“DEWA Women's Committee is keen to organise various events aimed at consolidating the spirit of teamwork, supporting female employees in various social and cultural aspects. This provides opportunities for communication and connection beyond the workplace and reflects positively on the working environment, enhancing productivity and strengthening the spirit of institutional affiliation,” said Al Jokar.