The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) held discussions to strengthen joint coordination, aiming to develop institutional mechanisms and integrate roles across relevant sectors. This aligns with Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of establishing a sustainable, comprehensive judicial and societal framework.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, alongside Counselor Abdulhafez Zidan, President of the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Court, and a number of officials and advisors from both entities.

The discussions focused on areas of shared responsibility, particularly the management of minors’ funds, and organizing the related legal and procedural frameworks. The goal is to ensure protection of rights while achieving the highest standards of transparency and efficiency in asset management and development, in accordance with the relevant legal provisions.

The meeting also highlighted the vital role played by Awqaf Abu Dhabi under its founding law, and the overlap of its responsibilities with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in several legal areas. Coordination mechanisms for joint procedures were explored to enhance operational efficiency and unify efforts in serving the community, especially minors and beneficiaries of awqaf.

Both parties emphasized their commitment to implementing the directives of the UAE leadership by fostering effective partnerships, strengthening institutional communication channels, and sharing expertise among specialized teams. This aims to streamline procedures, support service integration, enhance the effectiveness of the judicial and administrative system, and ensure collaborative efforts toward sustainable development in an innovative and cooperative institutional environment.