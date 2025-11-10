Abu Dhabi : The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has signed agreements with leading Chinese entities and institutions during its participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025 in Shanghai, as part of the UAE delegation chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, to enhance investments in various sectors and industrial growth in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS).

ADDED’s agreements with the Shanghai Jinsinan Institute of Finance, a leading think tank, and China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation (JIANGSU) Development and Management, aim to establish a framework to contribute to the economic cooperation, with a focus on advisory and research, investment promotion, industrial development, capacity-building, and economic engagement initiatives.

His Excellency Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, said: “We are honoured to participate in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as part of the UAE high-level delegation to further strengthen our economic ties with China as we advance international collaborations, expand investment opportunities, and drive economic growth. Partnering with the Shanghai Jinsinan Institute of Finance and China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation (JIANGSU) Development and Management supports our vision to position Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for innovation, investment, and sustainable growth.”

H.E. Al Mazrouei added: “The manufacturing sector is a key pillar of our strategies to accelerate economic growth and diversification. In Q2-2025, the sector remained the largest non-oil contributor to the emirate’s GDP, accounting for 9.8% of total GDP and 17.3% of non-oil economy, which increased by 6.6% during the quarter. Since its launch in 2022, ADIS is guiding the manufacturing sector’s transition to Industry 4.0 and the adoption of smart methods, techniques, and approaches. Our participation in CIIE and the agreements signed with leading Chinese entities and institutions will support us in empowering innovators, businesses, and investors to grow and expand.”

Under the MoU signed with the Shanghai Jinsinan Institute of Finance, the think tank will act as ADDED’s research partner to provide insights, studies, and advisory support on economic and financial trends relevant to both markets.

The Institute brings together global industrial organisations and senior financial experts to enhance international dialogue and build synergy between industrial development and financial capital. It will cooperate with ADDED to promote business and investment opportunities as well as attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs) to Abu Dhabi and China. To enhance dialogue and engagement, they will organise events, conferences, and business forums.

The ADDED’s MoU with China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation (JIANGSU) Development and Management will further strengthen the partnership between the two parties, developing new solutions to supporting, marketing, and promoting the Abu Dhabi’s economy.

Both parties will exchange data, information, knowledge and technical expertise as well as facilitate research to target numerous economic opportunities and boost economic growth.

The agreement serves as a new tool to support delivering the objectives of ADIS to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as the region’s most competitive industrial hub.

Under the umbrella of the Belt and Road Initiative, China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation (JIANGSU) Development and Management established JOCIC to manage a mega industrial park located in KEZAD. JOCIC promotes industrial and economic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and China and attract top-notch Chinese industrial companies to grow and expand out of Abu Dhabi.

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, develops and regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthen the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

