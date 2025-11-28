Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has achieved a significant milestone in the Times Higher Education (THE) Arab University Rankings 2026, climbing seven places to secure 7th position across 18 countries in the Arab region. In the UAE, ADU is now ranked among the top three universities, moving up one position from last year. The university also recorded significant success across the performance pillars, achieving 1st position nationally in ‘Teaching’ and 2nd in ‘Research Environment.’

These results reflect ADU’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence, reinforce its status as a leading institution in the region, and underscore its contribution to the UAE’s globally competitive higher education landscape.

Competition and benchmarking standards intensified this year, with 268 institutions in the Arab Region ranked compared to 238 from last year. Despite this increased participation, ADU has continued its upward trajectory, reinforcing its position as a leading contributor to the UAE’s knowledge economy and globally competitive academic landscape.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality education and advancing impactful research that supports the UAE’s knowledge economy. Climbing seven places in the Arab region is a significant step forward, one that inspires us to persevere, enhance our curricula, and empower the next generation of innovators and leaders. We extend our sincere thanks to all our partners and supporters whose guidance and collaboration have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.”

THE Arab University Rankings 2026 are the only global performance ranking that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, providing a comprehensive overview of performance and impact. This year, ADU improved its position across four of the five pillars, showcasing its holistic approach to delivering quality education, fostering innovation, and promoting research.

ADU’s continued success in THE Arab University Rankings reflects its commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders and professionals while reinforcing its mission to provide high-quality, globally recognized education that aligns with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 9000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).