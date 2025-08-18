His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, reviewed the periodic report issued by the Legal Awareness Committee for non-Arabic-speaking expatriate communities. The report outlines the committee’s key achievements from the beginning of 2024 through mid-2025.

This came during a meeting of the Legal Awareness Committee at the Judicial Department, where the outcomes of awareness programs were presented, along with discussions on their development, work plans, and targets for the second half of 2025. The meeting also highlighted successful collaborations with several embassies and major medical institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The presentation included the various methods used to deliver legal messages, such as in-person workshops, remote interactive sessions, email newsletters circulated within organizations, and the use of QR codes to maximize outreach to foreign communities.

Counselor Al Abri emphasized that the continued efforts in legal awareness reflect the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. These efforts aim to strengthen engagement with all segments of society and ensure a legal environment that promotes justice and legal knowledge for all.

He also commended the embassies and medical institutions operating in the emirate for their active role in supporting awareness initiatives and delivering legal messages to foreign nationals, contributing to a stronger culture of lawfulness and societal awareness among residents of various nationalities.

The meeting also reviewed the action plan for the second half of 2025, which seeks to expand outreach to new sectors such as banks, hotels, and major companies, along with continuous coordination with business councils under the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The plan includes producing legal awareness videos in English to be published through the department's official channels and social media platforms to facilitate access to legal information.

The awareness topics focus on key legal services for expatriates, including civil marriage, wills, notary services in English, newly introduced laws and legislation, and remote access to judicial and legal services. Special emphasis is placed on raising awareness about the risks of cybercrime and prevention methods.