In the course of exploring new avenues for improving mediation and conciliation mechanisms in order to resolve disputes amicably and achieve prompt justice, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department hosted a delegation from the Russian Arbitration Center to discuss ways to improve opportunities for joint cooperation in the field of training with the aim of developing judicial work procedures.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the delegation’s visit to the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in the presence of officials from both sides, discussed mechanisms for joint coordination in order to consolidate alternative solutions for resolving disputes, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, aimed at enhancing efforts to support amicable solutions for settling disputes.

The meeting examined cutting-edge techniques to promote alternative dispute resolution, particularly for commercial and economic disputes, and their role in fostering entrepreneurship and creating an environment that is both stimulating and alluring for investments, in accordance with the directives of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and strengthening its position as a regional and global player.

The meeting also covered methods for providing specialized training in judicial work to qualify cadres of conciliators in accordance with the most widely accepted international practices. These measures would help to improve understanding between the parties involved in civil and business lawsuits and attempt to reach a settlement agreement without going through the formal litigation process.