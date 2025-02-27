The agreement reinforces the growing economic relationship between Abu Dhabi and Italy, streamlining access to business and investment opportunities in both markets​

Abu Dhabi, UAE and Rome, Italy – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the National Promotional Institution (NPI) and International Development Cooperation organisation of Italy, have announced the signing of their first strategic partnership. As part of the agreement, CDP and ADIO will collaborate to support Italian businesses looking to invest or expand in Abu Dhabi, as well as UAE-based enterprises seeking opportunities in Italy.

The strategic partnership was formalised during a ceremony at the Italy-UAE Business Forum in Rome, witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, in which H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), on behalf of ADIO, and Giovanni Gorno Tempini, CDP Chairman, exchanged the agreement. The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the official state visit to Italy by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The development comes in the context of growing bilateral ties between the two countries, which were further strengthened with the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the UAE in 2023.

Italy is one of the UAE’s key trade partners, with annual trade valued at over €8 billion. CDP, as the National Promotional Institution of Italy, plays a key role in supporting the Italian businesses through a wide range of financial services, including the promotion of internationalisation processes. Under the agreement, ADIO aims to connect Italian companies, including those in CDP’s portfolio, with investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement will also facilitate international expansion for UAE-based businesses by providing streamlined access to business opportunities in Italy. To facilitate business connections, ADIO and CDP will organise trade delegations, and host seminars and discussions to exchange knowledge and insights on commercial and investment trends, further enhancing cooperation.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for business and investment is reinforced through our partnership with CDP, strengthening economic ties with Italy and creating tangible, long-term value for both nations. ADIO will provide a clear, structured path for Italian enterprises to enter one of the world’s most dynamic economies, as well as empower Abu Dhabi businesses with privileged access to the Italian market, unlocking new avenues for growth and collaboration. Beyond market access, this partnership accelerates investment, drives innovation and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a gateway for global investors.”

Under its 2025-2027 strategy, CDP will continue to prioritise international cooperation, with a focus on forging economic partnerships in emerging markets. The institution plans to invest €81 billion over the next three years, targeting a total of €170 billion in investments through third-party capital.

Giovanni Gorno Tempini, CDP Chairman stated: “This partnership with ADIO represents an important step forward in the existing economic ties between Italy and Abu Dhabi. In a rapidly evolving global landscape, Italy and the Gulf countries are forging new and strategic alliances that drive investment, innovation and sustainable growth. By leveraging CDP’s network of Italian enterprises and ADIO’s expertise in attracting foreign direct investment, we are creating new pathways for businesses to expand, invest and innovate in both markets while reinforcing our commitment to fostering sustainable and long-term economic growth through mutual cooperation.”

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

About CDP:

CDP is the Italian National Promotional Institution and the Financial Institution for International Development Cooperation entrusted by the Italian State to foster the sustainable development of Italy and partner countries. CDP supports economic growth, social inclusiveness and ecological transition by investing in innovation, business competitiveness, infrastructures and local development.