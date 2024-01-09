Key circular stipulates Certificate of Conformity for Central Gas filling in Abu Dhabi buildings.

Abu Dhabi urges adherence to safety measures or face penalties; from a first-time fine of AED 3,000 to the closure of the outlet.

Abu Dhabi: The Gas Safety Committee, comprising 12 government entities under the Department of Energy, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has issued a series of circulars to enhance the ongoing safety of LPG use throughout Abu Dhabi.

These stipulate that all economic establishments in Abu Dhabi are required to adhere to new directives, prohibiting several actions to avoid fines or risking closure. The circulars aim to ensure strict compliance with safety and fire prevention requirements.

A key requirement is for all economic entities to secure a certificate of conformity to fulfil preventive safety requirements before commencing central gas filling in any building. Economic establishments are also required to utilize the central gas network within buildings instead of gas cylinders. The circulars also urged that contracts only be made with licensed gas companies in the emirate.

The circulars prohibit retail outlets including grocery stores and supermarkets, from selling gas cylinders. Guidelines have also been set for economic establishments trading LPG cylinders in Abu Dhabi, requiring them to sell or distribute LPG cylinders and derivatives only with a valid supply contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution). It further prohibits the distribution of LPG cylinders or derivatives unless filled by ADNOC Distribution within the Abu Dhabi Emirate. Suppliers must store cylinders in approved locations only, and refrain from selling gas cylinders to establishments in buildings with central gas or retail stores including grocery stores and supermarkets.

The specified number of gas cylinders permitted in each location must not be exceeded to comply with the "UAE Fire and Life Safety Code of Practice.” and all economic establishments and real estate companies are prohibited from using gas cylinders for buildings equipped with a safe central gas system that meets the fire safety requirements.

His Excellency Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Center at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has solidified its position as a global center for business and investment by prioritizing safety and excellence in our integrated system. We are committed to upholding the highest security and safety standards across all economic activities in Abu Dhabi to protect lives and property. We urge all economic establishments in the emirate to meet preventive safety requirements, follow the Gas Safety Committee directives and adhere to circulars related to liquefied petroleum gas systems’ safety, distribution, sale and use of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders.”

Economic entities supplying gas within Abu Dhabi are urged to comply with these circulars. Violators may face penalties, starting with a first-time fine of AED 3,000, followed by a second-time fine of AED 6,000, a third violation fine of AED 8,000 and fourth violation fine of AED 10,000, potentially then leading to the retail outlet’s closure.

Al Mansouri said: “We actively engage in the Gas Safety Committee's initiatives, taking on a leading role through these circulars to encourage awareness and highlight the essential regulations for economic facilities. Our commitment lies in safeguarding lives and properties in Abu Dhabi and to further enhance safety measures, we participate in on-site inspections to ensure strict compliance with the necessary controls and regulations.”

The Gas Safety Committee comprises the Department of Government Support, Department of Economic Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, the Integrated Transport Center, and Abu Dhabi National Distribution Company (ADNOC Distribution). This committee is mandated to follow up on the safety inspection initiative for LPG gas systems in buildings across the Emirate.

