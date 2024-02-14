Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) participated in the World Government Summit in Dubai as a strategic partner. The three-day event, which took place from February 12 to 14 under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments”, served as a global platform uniting government leaders, thinkers, experts, and decision-makers to exchange insights, anticipate the future, and leverage innovation and technology for the advancement of humanity and development of diverse sectors.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, emphasized the Fund’s ongoing commitment as a strategic partner in the World Government Summit and highlighted the event’s role in providing a global platform for forging partnerships with international institutions and developing proactive plans to enhance governments’ readiness for rapid global advancements and economic changes.

“We will continue our efforts and cooperation with our local and international partners adopting innovative solutions, promoting sustainability principles, and developing vital sectors to address development challenges and stimulate the economy of developing countries,” H. E. Al Suwaidi said.

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development actively engaged in the key forums, dialogues, and workshops organized by the World Government Summit. This year, the summit brought together more than 85 regional and international establishments, 120 government delegations, and a distinguished group of thought leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs, with over 4,000 participants in attendance.

The agenda included 15 global forums covering various major future trends and transformations, featuring about 110 dialogues and interactive sessions involving 200 international figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, and thinkers. Additionally, more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions were conducted with the participation of over 300 ministers, enriching the summit’s activities.

​​​​​​About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 103 developing countries. Spanning the last 50 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

www.adfd.ae