Abu Dhabi, UAE – A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has concluded its four-day official visit to Spain, where they explored means to strengthen collaboration and the exchange of expertise with leading government entities, research institutions, and energy companies.

Headed by DoE Undersecretary His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, the delegation brought together officials and executives from various departments.

“This visit to Spain is part of our continuous efforts to expand our network of partners locally and internationally, and exchange expertise to enhance energy efficiency, lead the energy transformation in Abu Dhabi, and increase reliance on clean and renewable energy, in line with sustainability principles. We strive to meet current demand for water and electricity, all while working to further enhance supply security in the future,” H.E. Al Rumaithi said.

“Visiting Spain was an ideal opportunity for us to explore the latest experiences in the field of energy efficiency and sustainability,” H.E. said. “There will certainly be more visits in the future in order to enhance the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s role in developing the entire sector, which, in turn, contributes to driving sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi.”

Day one began with a meeting that brought the DoE delegation together with Arantxa Tapia, Minister of Economic Development, Sustainability, and the Environment in the Basque Government, which explored topics related to the energy sector and its role in enhancing environmental and sustainability efforts.

Meanwhile, DoE Undersecretary Eng. Ahmed Al Rumaithi and Director-General of the Basque Energy Cluster José Ignacio Hormaeche signed a collaboration agreement to establish a joint taskforce to support energy transition efforts, combating climate change, and driving economic and industrial development. Members of the taskforce will be appointed by the two parties and will meet periodically to compile annual reports documenting notable findings and recommendations, H.E. Al Rumaithi revealed.

The delegates concluded day one of the trip with a meeting with University of Deusto and its Institute of Competitiveness, attended by José María Guibert, the rector of the Deusto University, and Ivan Marten, President of the Orkestra-Basque Institute of Competitiveness, along with a number of officials and researchers. The meeting covered a series of topics, namely, energy efficiency, energy storage, renewable energy, designing the energy market, and regulating the relationship between system operators, system planners, and market operators.

On Day two, the DoE delegates met with the Spain and Portugal Electric Market Operator (OMIE) – the nominated electricity market operator (NEMO) for managing the Iberian Peninsula’s day-ahead and intraday electricity markets. OMIE President Ms. Carmen Becerril attended the meeting, along with Mr. Rafael Gomez, Director of Public Affairs and Marketing, Chairman of the EU NEMO Committee.

Furthermore, the delegation discussed ways to identify areas of collaboration with the Centre for Energy, Environmental, and Technological Research (CIEMAT), a public research organisation attached to the Ministry of Science and Innovation. The Centre occupies an intermediate position in the chain going from the creation of basic knowledge to its industrial application.

The DoE delegation also met with technical teams from Siemens-Gamesa and the Technology Innovation and Research Centre Madrid – a world leader in the design and manufacturing of electrical equipment, as well as innovative technology to create flexible solutions to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. This was followed by a tour of the Siemens-Gamesa plant to explore the advanced energy technologies used in the facility.

On day three of the visit, the delegation met with Beatriz Corredor, President of Spain Electric System Operator (Red Electrica de España -REE), along with Mr. Roberto García Merino, REE’s CEO, and a number of executives from the company. The discussion covered various topics, including the integration of renewables into the grid, the relations between system operation and market operator, and the relation between system operation and system planning.

Delegates then met with representatives of Spain’s energy conservation and efficiency agency, the Institute for Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE), which explored how to outline and implement an energy efficiency strategy and measure its results, looking back over Spain’s experience in that regard, and examining ways to enhance learning and guide behavioural change to serve energy efficiency and sustainability goals.

The third day concluded with a meeting with the Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), where the meeting discussed policy regulation and planning, as well as the energy transition.

The visit concluded on day four with a tour of the Valdemingomez Biomethanation Plant. Directors at the facility showcased its ability to treat waste and generate energy and gas from it, as well as recycling it. The plant generated energy at a net power of 18.9 MW that is fed back into the local grid, while the heat generated covers internal energy demands.

