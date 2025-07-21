Abu Dhabi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and INSEAD, the international business school, with the goal of strengthening cooperation in energy and water efficiency, sustainability, and behavioral change. This partnership is set to support sustainable development and reinforce Abu Dhabi's standing as a global energy hub.

The MoU was co-signed by Eng. Mohamed Saleh Al-Hadrami, Energy and Water Efficiency Performance Director/Acting, and Zeina Sleiman, Global Director of Alumni Engagement and Learning for INSEAD, in the presence of directors from both organizations.

Eng. Ahmed Al Falasi, Energy Efficiency Sector Executive Director, commented: "Our partnership with a global academic institution of INSEAD's caliber is a strategic step in building an innovative model for Abu Dhabi's energy and water efficiency management, one that is based on analyzing behaviors and implementing best practices to further the Emirate's progress toward a more sustainable and efficient future in its resource management,".

He also said: "This collaboration will allow us to pilot and execute scalable, qualitative initiatives that help foster a culture of resource-conscious behavior and meet the objectives of the Abu Dhabi DSM and Energy Rationalization Strategy 2030."

From her side, Zeina Sleiman, Global Director of Alumni Engagement and Learning at INSEAD, emphasized: "It is with immense pride that we sign this memorandum with the DoE. It represents a vital beginning for a partnership built on the exchange of scientific knowledge and real-world application within the areas of energy efficiency and sustainability."

"Our belief at INSEAD is that data-informed behavioral change is pivotal for achieving enduring impact, and we look forward to applying our academic expertise in support of Abu Dhabi's ambitions to create a more efficient and sustainable future," she added.

The purpose of the MoU is to share knowledge and expertise, build up institutional capacity in the energy efficiency domain, study the electricity and water consumption behaviors of consumers, and roll out collaborative pilot programs that aid in improving resource use and increasing societal awareness.

The collaboration also extends to implementing benchmarking research on energy consumption and developing data-driven strategies to support sustainable policies and practices. There will be a specific emphasis on establishing strategic alliances following the implementation of pilot projects in order to broaden their influential reach.

Significantly, the MoU's focus will be on the exchange of information, the execution of research, and the evaluation of pilot program results, ensuring the utmost standards of institutional cooperation between the two parties.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

