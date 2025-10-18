Dubai, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and Google Cloud, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic collaboration aimed at leveraging Google Cloud capabilities to support advancing digital transformation and innovation across the emirate’s energy sector.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy. The MoU was signed by H.E. Engineer Shaima Abdullah Al Mulla, Executive Director of Licensing Compliance, Consumer Protection, and Business Continuity at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director for Google Cloud, Middle East, Turkey, and North Africa (MENAT), on the sidelines of GITEX Global Week 2025.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation with a goal to identify mutually beneficial projects. This initial framework will support the exchange of knowledge and best practices in key technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy, said: “Our partnership with Google Cloud will be a game-changer in advancing digital transformation that supports future-ready, sustainable energy and water systems. By leveraging Google Cloud’s world-class expertise and industry best practices, together we will aim to deploy AI and cloud at scale to improve reliability, lower costs, and speed the integration of clean energy across Abu Dhabi.”

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director for Google Cloud, Middle East, Turkey, and North Africa (MENAT), said: "We are pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy to collaboratively define a pathway for innovation in the energy sector. This initial phase is about exploring how Google Cloud’s secure and intelligent technologies, particularly in AI and ML, can potentially support DoE's vision for a resilient and sustainable energy future."

The MoU establishes a working relationship to help address key challenges within the energy sector. The scope of potential cooperation intends to cover five key areas:

Digital transformation and data analytics

AI and machine learning

Energy & Water efficiency and conservation

Capacity building and talent development

Innovation and research development

This includes exploring potential collaboration on the use of Google Cloud technologies to manage and analyze large datasets from the energy sector, which would enable data-driven decisions for grid management, demand forecasting, and resource optimization. The potential collaboration intends to improve the efficiency and reliability of infrastructure using AI and ML models, including predictive maintenance of power plants and networks, and optimizing the performance of renewable assets.

DoE and Google Cloud intend to further collaborate on pilot projects, with an emphasis on solutions that can help support the future of Abu Dhabi’s energy sector.

Through this collaboration, the Department of Energy and Google Cloud will also explore potential opportunities for capacity building through training programs, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions – covering topics such as AI, data science, and cybersecurity.

This collaboration complements the Department’s AD.WE platform, developed in partnership with Presight, which applies advanced AI to deliver more efficient and sustainable energy management across the emirate. The agreement reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable energy innovation, while advancing the Department’s efforts to promote efficiency, resilience, and innovation across the sector.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

