Abu Dhabi, UAE: The preparedness system in Abu Dhabi has carried out a wide-ranging series of field inspections covering more than 480 schools and nurseries. The initiative was implemented through coordinated efforts between the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA). It aimed to assess preparedness levels and strengthen safety and prevention standards across educational institutions affiliated with ADEK.

The inspections formed part of a continuous, intelligence-led monitoring system aligned with a proactive approach to enhancing operational readiness across vital sectors. They included the review of evacuation plans, early warning systems, and the readiness of response teams within schools and nurseries. Field exercises were also conducted to verify compliance with approved standards and to assess staff awareness of safety procedures. This contributes to enhancing student safety and ensuring a secure and sustainable educational environment capable of responding effectively to various emergency situations.

His Excellency Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary of Department of Education and Knowledge- Abu Dhabi, said: “The safety of students and educational staff remains our top priority. In close coordination with relevant authorities, we are strengthening the readiness of schools and nurseries through clear protocols, ongoing inspections, and a proactive, approach. This ensures schools are fully prepared, response measures are in place, and parents can feel confident that the highest standards of safety and preparedness are consistently upheld.”

His Excellency Brigadier Salem Abdullah Bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), affirmed that the implementation of intensive field visits to educational facilities forms part of an integrated operational system aimed at transitioning preparedness from a theoretical framework to a measurable, practical level. This is achieved through the direct verification of system efficiency, the effectiveness of evacuation plans, and the readiness of response teams within schools and nurseries.

His Excellency explained that the Authority adopts a proactive approach based on continuous field monitoring and assessment, as well as the testing of realistic scenarios. This contributes to identifying operational gaps and addressing them promptly, while enhancing response efficiency within educational environments, thereby ensuring the highest levels of protection for students and educational staff.

H.E. further noted that these efforts reflect the integration of roles with strategic partners within a unified institutional framework that strengthens overall readiness across the education sector and reinforces a culture of prevention as a shared responsibility. He emphasized that the preparedness of this vital sector represents a strategic priority to support the continuity of the educational process and enhance community safety.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), affirmed that the education sector is a central pillar of the comprehensive preparedness ecosystem. He emphasised the importance of continuous efforts to develop its capabilities and strengthen coordination with relevant authorities through regular field inspections, ensuring effective readiness to respond to diverse potential scenarios.

H.E. said: “These field efforts reflect our commitment to strengthening an integrated preparedness ecosystem grounded in realistic assessment and continuous capability testing. In partnership with relevant entities, we are working to establish a safe educational environment capable of responding effectively to various emergencies. Prioritising preparedness in the education sector is a direct investment in public safety and the sustainability of development. We rely on coordinated roles and unified efforts to ensure the highest standards of protection and prevention.”

These efforts are undertaken within an integrated operational framework led by the Centre in collaboration with its strategic partners. The framework seeks to move beyond compliance towards demonstrable, measurable readiness, achieved through rigorous field assessments and strengthened coordination among stakeholders. The initiative reflects an institutional approach that embeds prevention and proactivity within the education sector, strengthening its ability to respond effectively to a range of scenarios. It supports public safety, ensures the continuity of education, and safeguards Abu Dhabi’s development achievements.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

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