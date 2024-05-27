The new website provides seamless access to all data and services relevant to the Emirate's business sector

Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has unveiled its new interactive website which was launched as part of the Chamber’s Digital Innovation initiative. Designed with the highest international standards in cutting-edge innovation and digital sustainability, the website focuses on minimizing the digital carbon footprint. The new website aims to create a transformation in the landscape of business establishment and development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The first-of-its-kind website delivers an advanced and distinctive interactive experience tailored to meet the needs and aspirations of users and entrepreneurs, providing seamless access to all data and services relevant to the Emirate's business sector. Additionally, it facilitates easy comprehension of the roles and functions of the Chamber and its associated sectors and subsidiaries.

With its newly enhanced features, the website will be a premier hub for users and members seeking diverse services from the Abu Dhabi Chamber, allowing users to understand its pivotal role in supporting the private sector in Abu Dhabi, and benefits from economic and commercial information and data.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the ADCCI, said: “The launch of the new website constitutes an additional step in the framework of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s endeavor towards sustainable digital transformation, and the development of direct channels that enhance effective communication with users in accordance with the highest standards of transparency. The website has been updated based on the main axes of digital sustainability, and advanced design. The site’s response has been accelerated, user experience has been improved and its visibility and appearance in search engines has been enhanced, in addition to developing the content’s quality.”

Al Qubaisi noted that the new website provides comprehensive content in both English and Arabic. He further explained that the new site, with its modern and innovative design, is an integrated platform that includes all services and information that can be easily browsed. He pointed out that the development of this comprehensive digital portal reflects the ADCCI’s commitment and continuous endeavor to improve and enhance the user experience.

Key features

The user-friendly website will serve as a useful platform for visitors to learn about the Chamber’s initiatives, events, news, and achievements. It will also serve as a good resource for relevant economic studies, research, information, and legal advice amongst other tasks and responsibilities undertaken by the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

Furthermore, the website will include the most current local economic and investment prospects and offer a comprehensive array of the latest research studies pertaining to the business landscape. This includes insights into the flow of trade and industrial exchange both locally and internationally. Additionally, visitors will find detailed information about the entities associated with ADCCI, as well as updates on working groups and business councils in Abu Dhabi.

Catering to members, the new website has a dedicated section on how to become a member. The new website’s comprehensive and integrated content provides visitors with information about ADCCI, including its strategy, values, roles, and tasks, and provides the opportunity to learn about the Board of Directors, and the efforts made in the field of supporting the private sector system, in addition to its role in promoting businesses and stimulating the expansion of investment and trade.